National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola has told MPs it was difficult to work with G4S in the Thabo Bester investigation ...Read more
Thabo Bester saga
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has been remanded in custody until May 16, 2023, for further investigation. Bester appeared...
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester appears in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court in the Free State.
Security is tight in the courtroom where convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester is expected to appear. A large media contingent...
Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to brief the nation on the passports of fugitives, Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana.
The Police Minister, Bheki Cele, says the reason Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana were brought home in a private...
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court in the Free State, this...
Justice Minister, Ronald Lamola, says he will not resign over the Thabo Bester debacle.
President of the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights, Golden Miles Bhudu, has accused correctional service officials as well...
National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola has told MPs it was difficult to work with G4S in the Thabo Bester investigation...
Dr Nandipha Magudumana and co-accused Teboho Dipholo have been remanded in custody to reappear again in court on the 17...
Head of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS), retired Justice Edwin Cameron, told members of parliament (MPs) that he...
The head of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, retired Justice Edwin Cameron, described the escape of convicted rapist and...
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola says they will only embark on an extradition process for the Mozambican national, Zacharia Alberto,...
Day 2 of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services being briefed on the circumstances around Thabo Bester's escape...
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola thanked the Tanzanian government for assisting to return fugitives, Thabo Bester and his...
Convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, has been booked in at the Kgosi Mampuru the second prison in Pretoria. However,...
A man who has been taken into custody in connection with Thabo Bester’s escape is expected to appear before the...
Convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were returned to South Africa early this morning.
SABC News can confirm that a plane carrying fugitives, Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana has landed at...
North West police have seized a white Porsche Cayenne believed to belong to suspect, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.