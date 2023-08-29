The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says Dr. Nandipha Magudumana’s bail application which will start in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning, has been set down for two days.

Magudumana is among the 12 people accused of aiding convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester to escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State in May last year.

Dr Magudumana abandoned her bail application in May this year. This was to pursue an application in the Free State high court to have her arrest in Tanzania declared unlawful.

The application was dismissed by the high court after it found that she had consented to being brought back to South Africa.

Some prison employees are believed to have assisted Bester with a staged suicide. Magudumana is expected to appear in person.

VIDEO: In June, court dismisses Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s application with costs:

