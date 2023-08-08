Escaped murderer and rapist Thabo Bester has complained about his treatment at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre where he is being held since his re-arrest in Tanzania.

The case has been postponed to the 11th of October for further investigations.

Bester’s lawyer Kabelo Matee has told the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court that Bester remains cuffed while inside his cell 23 hours in a day.

Matee says his client reported a R350 000 wedding ring, cellphone, watches and Zambian currency missing when he arrived at Lanseria airport following his arrest in Tanzania in April.

All 12 accused including Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana appeared in person in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

Machinin Motloung, the legal representative for Dr Nandipha Magudumana has told the court that his client was mistreated when she was transported from the Bizzah Makhate correctional services in Kroonstad to court in Bloemfontein on Tuesday morning.

Motloung has told the court that Magudumana was handcuffed while at the back of the van and was all over the van. Magudumana questioned and protested but her cries fell on deaf ears.

Motloung says he will follow this up. “That type of treatment is really unbecoming and violates accused rights to be treated with dignity. And I also have instructions to address this concerns sharply with the responsible officers.”

Thabo Bester saga | Magudumana’s lawyer raises concerns

The father of Katlego Bereng who’s charred body was used as a decoy during Thabo Bester’s escape says it is nerve wrecking that Bester worries about his stolen items while a life has been lost.

Bester’s lawyer submitted at the Bloemfontein court that he has reported missing laptops, cellphones and foreign currency worth more than R10 million.

Bereng’s father says he felt defeated by Bester’s submissions.