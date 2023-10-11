Charges against three of the accused in Thabo Bester trial dropped

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Charges have been withdrawn against three of the accused in the Thabo Bester escape saga in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

The three are G4S colleagues, Natasha Jansen, Moeketsi Ramolula and Thabang Mier.

Meanwhile, Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s lawyer Machini Motloung, says he has not been able to consult with her.

This after she fainted in the Parkroad Police Station holding cells ahead of today’s court appearance.

Motloung says her state of health is worrying as he saw her lying on the floor in the holding cells.

He says he is yet to take instructions from Magudumana on the way forward after she was forcefully taken from her cell from Bizzah Makhathe Correctional Services in Kroonstad to attend today’s court appearance.

VIDEO | Dr Nandipha Magudumana collapses in holding cells ahead of court appearance: