Lawyer for one of the accused in the Bester escape saga withdraws

One of the lawyers representing one of the accused in the Thabo Bester escape saga has withdrawn from the case.

Bonolo Thebe, legal representative for Zimbabwean national Zanda Moyo who allegedly lived with Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana told SABC News that he will no longer be representing accused number 9.

Moyo is charged with violating a body, fraud, and harbouring and concealing an escaped convict.

This latest development comes days before the pre-trial conference is due to sit in the High Court in Bloemfontein.

