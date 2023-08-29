Free State ActionSA Chairperson, Patricia Kopane says it will be an insult and insensitive to release Dr Nandipha Magudumana on bail.

Kopane says the fact that Magudumana was arrested in a foreign country shows that she does not deserve to be granted bail.

She says running away with a fugitive is reason enough to deny her bail.

Magudumana’s bail application is set for two days in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

She is among the people accused of assisting convicted serial rapist and murderer Thabo Bester to escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

Kopane says Magudumana lost all her rights when she fled the country.

“Dr Magudumana must stay behind bars because if you remember, she is responsible for aiding and abetting Thabo Bester to escape from jail, of which somebody’s life was used, which is Katlego (Bereng) and for me as much as she has the constitutional right to apply for a bail, I don’t think she deserves to go out, she is a flight risk already she was arrested in another country.”

Dr Nandipha Magudumana bail application:

Reporting by Ishmael Modiba and Makgala Masiteng.