Magudumana granted leave to appeal dismissal of her deportation bid

The Supreme Court of Appeal has granted Dr Nandipha Magudumana leave to appeal a Bloemfontein High Court decision which dismissed her bid to declare her arrest and deportation unlawful.

The High Court dismissed Maguduman’s application in July.

Thabo Bester Saga | Dr Nandipha Magudumana dealt a blow:

Magudumana was arrested in Tanzania with convicted rapist and killer, Thabo Bester who escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

This means now that Dr Nandipha has the opportunity to challenge that high court decision at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Magudumana granted leave to appeal: