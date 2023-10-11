sabc-plus-logo

We want answers: Katlego Bereng’s family

The family of Katlego Bereng whose charred body was found in convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester‘s cell at Mangaung Correctional Centre says it needs answers about how their son was killed.

Bereng’s parents are at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court where all twelve accused, including Bester, are back in court this morning.

The matter was previously postponed for further investigations.

The court indicated that the last postponement was final.

Bereng’s father, Batho Mpholo, says they want closure.

“We hope that today they will announce a date in court…we need to know how our son was killed.”

 

VIDEO | Katlego Bereng’s parents frustrated at delays, demand to know how he died:

 

 

