Magudumana threatens court application over of Showmax docu-series

Dr. Nandipha Magudumana has threatened to launch an urgent application in the Free State High Court to stop the release of Showmax’s docu-series called ‘Tracking Thabo Bester’, set to premiere on March 15.

Her lawyers wrote to the Multichoice Group and Showmax yesterday asking for a full copy of the four-part docu-series by Saturday.

This is to establish if there are any issues contained in the episodes, which would prejudice Magudumana’s rights.

In the letter, Magudumana’s lawyers say she did not grant any right, permission or authority to any party to film and no personal interviews were held with her which they say raises concerns regarding the accuracy and correctness of the version which is to be shown.

It further states that if any facts are disclosed inaccurately or incorrectly, in any respect, the documentary series would not only be premature, but it will constitute a reasonable apprehension that their client’s rights to defend herself would be severely prejudiced.

