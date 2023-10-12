Dr Nandipha opens assault case after her collapse

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Dr. Nandipha Magudumana has opened an assault case following an incident at the Bizzah Makhathe Correctional Services Centre in Kroonstad, where she is being held since her arrest in Tanzania.

Magudumana claims that she was forcefully removed and transported from the facility yesterday ahead of her appareance before the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court.

She says this was despite having reported being ill and requesting to appear in court virtually.

It was later reported that she collapsed in the police holding cells at Parkroad Police Station in Bloemfontein from where she was supposed to be trasported to court.

Free State Police Spokesperson, Motantsi Makhele says, “We can confirm that on Wednesday, 11 October 2023, the police at Parkweg SAPS registered a case of assault after Dr Nandipha Magudumana alleged that she was assaulted at Correctional Services detention facility in Kroostad, where she was apparently admitted in its hospital wing. The matter will be transferred to Kroonstad detective services for further investigation and no one has been arrested thus far.”

VIDEO | Dr Nandipha Magudumana collapses in holding cells ahead of her appearance: