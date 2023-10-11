Dr Nandipha faints in police holding cells

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Dr Nandipha Magudumana has reportedly collapsed in the police holding cells at Parkroad Police station in Bloemfontein ahead of her court appearance later this morning.

News just in. #DrNandiphaMagudumana just fainted in the holding cells at the Park Road Police station in Bloemfontein. #Magudumana #ThaboBester and others are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrates court. #SABCNEWS — Kamo Seekoei (@ignitedbosslady) October 11, 2023

Magudumana’s lawyer says she was forcefully transported from Bizzah Makhathe Correctional Service in Kroonstad to Bloemfontein despite having informed officials that she is ill.

It is alleged that Magudumana was taken by force from her prison cell wrapped up in a blanket after requesting to appear virtually.

All accused, including the convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, are expected back in court.

All the accused who are out on bail in the #ThaboBester prison escape safa have arrived in the Bloemfontein magistrates court where the prosecution is expected to announce whether it’s ready for trial. #SABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/QLbChFYKay — Kamo Seekoei (@ignitedbosslady) October 11, 2023

