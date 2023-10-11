sabc-plus-logo

Dr Nandipha faints in police holding cells

  • Dr Nandipha Magudumana is pictured at the Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court during her bail hearing on 11 September 2023.
  • Image Credits :
  • Chriselda Lewis
Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Dr Nandipha Magudumana has reportedly collapsed in the police holding cells at Parkroad Police station in Bloemfontein ahead of her court appearance later this morning.

Magudumana’s lawyer says she was forcefully transported from Bizzah Makhathe Correctional Service in Kroonstad to Bloemfontein despite having informed officials that she is ill.

It is alleged that Magudumana was taken by force from her prison cell wrapped up in a blanket after requesting to appear virtually.

All accused, including the convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, are expected back in court.

More details around Dr Magudumana fainting in the report below: 

 

