Bester case transferred to High Court from February next year

The Thabo Bester escape case has been transferred to the High Court in Bloemfontein for pre-trial on 21st of February 2024.

The state dropped charges against three accused Natassja Jansen, Moeketsi Ramudula and Thabang Mier.

All accused except Dr Nandipha Magudumana appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. She apparently suffered a medical condition before appearing in court.

The trio that has been set free are former G4S employees. That is the company that was contracted by to run the Mangaung Correctional Center from where Bester escaped in May last year.