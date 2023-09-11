Dr. Nandipha Magudumana’s lawyer, Machini Motloung, says they are dismayed by the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court dismissal of her bail application.

In a ruling, Magistrate Estelle de Lange says Magudumana played a huge role in the escape of her lover, Thabo Bester, and can easily tamper with the evidence.

She is facing charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody, violation of a dead body, and defeating the ends of justice.

Motloung says they are still studying the judgment in its entirety.

“Whatever we do henceforth would really be informed by going through a myriad of issues flowing from that judgment. So for now, I’m really not at liberty to divulge some of the issues, lest to say that there are quite a conglomeration of factors which, in our view, we are not really in concert with the honorable Magistrate regarding her decision to refuse the applicant bail.”

