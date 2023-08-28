Dr Nandipha Magudumana is expected to apply for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

This comes after she abandoned her earlier bail application in May this year to pursue an application in the Free State High Court to have her arrest in Tanzania declared unlawful.

That application was thrown out by the High Court.

Magudumana is among 12 accused in aiding and abetting an inmate to escape from police custody in the matter related to the brazen escape of convicted serial rapist and murderer Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

Bester is believed to have been assisted by prison employees to escape in a staged suicide.

