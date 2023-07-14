The High Court in Bloemfontein has reserved judgment in Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s application for leave to appeal to next week Tuesday.

Dr Magudumana is one of the accused in the Thabo Bester prison escape saga.

She wants her arrest in Tanzania overturned and subsequent deportation to South Africa be declared as unlawful.

Senior Counsel Neils Snellenburg for the police says there is no evidence that Dr Magudumana consented to an illegality after being arrested in Tanzania in April.

Last month, Judge Phillip Loubser made a ruling that her arrest was unprocedural but dismissed the application with cost on the basis that she consented to be brought back to the country.

Making submissions in the court, Snellenburg says Magudumana’s attempt to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal should be dismissed.

He has added that Dr Magudumana was willing to come back to South Africa especially for her children and her rights were not violated.

