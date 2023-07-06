The application for leave to appeal the Free State High Court dismissal of Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent application to declare her arrest and extradition as unlawful, will be heard in the Free State High Court on the 14th of July.

The High Court dismissed with costs an attempt by Dr Magudumana to nullify her arrest in Tanzania in April this year.

Magudumana claims that her arrest in Tanzania was unlawful and it was done by South African authorities. The High Court had contended that Magudumana willingly participated in the handing over process.

Judge Philip Loubser ruled that Magudumana had consented to returning to South Africa because she wanted to be with her children.

Dr Magudumana and her partner, convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester, were arrested in Tanzania.

This after Bester’s escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year.

Twelve people including the G4S employees have so far been arrested following Bester’s escape.