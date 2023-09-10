Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s fate lies in the hands of Magistrate Estelle de Lange who is expected deliver judgment in her bail application on Monday.

The defence has tried to convince the court that Magudumana will not evade trial while the state opposing bail, is of the view that she has reason to flee as she has done so before.

State prosecutor Sello Matlhoko argued that Magudumana had a right to apply for bail from the moment she was arrested in line with her constitutional rights and that the state cannot be faulted that she has been in custody for so long when it is she opted not to exercise that right.

Magudumana has been held at the Bizzah Makhate Correctional Services in Kroonstad since her arrest in Tanzania in April this year.

Last week, a legal analyst said it is difficult to say whether Magudumana will be granted bail as both her defence and prosecution have advanced strong cases.

Legal Analyst Thabo Molete said that the court has the challenge of deciding whether it amends the Schedule 5 charges to Schedule 1. The schedule was challenged by the defence in their heads of argument.