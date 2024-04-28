More arrests in child pornography ring in Durban

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two more suspects have been arrested after being found in possession, downloading, accessing and manufacturing child pornography in Umbilo in Durban.

This brings the total number of arrests to 13. The 12th suspect, a 58-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after being found with images and videos of children involved in sexual activities.

Another 62-year-old male was arrested after police found images of children being sexually abused on his device. Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe says other arrests were made in Gauteng and the Western Cape last year.

“The 58-year-old male was with hundreds of videos and images of children involved in sexual acts. Included were also images and information relating to boys who are available for sexual favours at a price of R2500 and a willing buyer having a choice to drug them. The man has already appeared in court, the suspect has been remanded in custody for further investigation. The 13th suspect, a 62-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, thousands of porn images were found on his device. During this operation at his property, the Department of Social Development also assisted with removing children aged 6 years-old and 4 months.”