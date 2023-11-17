Fourth suspect arrested for being in possession of child pornography

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A fourth suspect was arrested at a flat in Umbilo, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The 60-year-old man was found with thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

He forms part of the 27 online child sexual predators that have been identified in South Africa by a joint international operation led by the SAPS’ Serial and Electronic Investigations (SECI) unit and the US Department of Homeland Security.

In the past week, three others were arrested in Gauteng.

The SAPS is calling on parents to monitor their children’s devices such as tablets and phones on a daily basis to prevent more children from becoming victims of such criminal activities.

The SAPS also encourages parents to install parental software that can block harmful content on chats and apps.