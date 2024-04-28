People search for suspects in councillor’s murder in Rustenburg

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in the North West have launched a manhunt for the suspected killers of a councillor in the Rustenburg Local Municipality.

The 54-year-old councillor was gunned down outside her home in Photsaneng village on Friday.

Provincial police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone says when the councillor and her niece were walking home from a shop, four unknown men followed them.

Mokgwabone says the suspects then fired shots and fled in a vehicle.

“The victim who was allegedly shot below the left ear and forehead, was declared dead by Emergency and Medical Services (EMS). The motive of the incident is yet to be established and investigations are under way. No arrest has been effected.”