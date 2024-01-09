Impala Bafokeng Platinum mine withdraws suspension notices

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Impala Bafokeng Platinum mine in Rustenburg, North West, has reversed its decision to suspend 38 workers who were allegedly involved in coordinating last month’s underground sit-in at the mine.

The December sit-in saw over 2000 workers protesting issues related to employee pension funds and share schemes.

Over the weekend, workers voiced their commitment not to resume work in the New Year until the mine addressed their demands and withdrew the suspension notices.

Yesterday, the mine reported that only 60% of workers had returned to work.

National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) regional spokesperson in Rustenburg, July Radebe, has urged employees to go back to work despite the ongoing tensions.

Radebe says, “Workers feel threatened and their return to work is not as expected. However, NUM has advised its members to attend work and has deployed security personnel to ensure the safety of our members.”

Impala Platinum workers continue to down tools:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>