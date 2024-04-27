Potchefstroom small business owners to benefit from industrial park

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Small business owners in the Potchefstroom-based JB Marks local Municipality in the North West are set to benefit from the newly-built Light Industrial Park.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Thembi Nkadimeng handed over the R50-million park to municipal authorities yesterday.

The park includes rental space for businesses. Adam Mokgobo and Victor Molefe say they will benefit from the project.

Mokgobo says, “Currently I am working with my son, and two other people that we have employed to assist both of us. Now that this place is officially opening, we going to have more work. So, we intend to hire more people.”

Molefe says, “We started to work from this place before it was renovated. I am very excited about this place, because I was operating my business from a small backyard.”

Nkadimeng says the park will be ready within two months.

“We are hoping to be moving all SMME beneficiaries on the first of June. The project has reached its logical conclusion on the 19th of April. We are here to oversee and hand it over officially to the province as CoGTA.”