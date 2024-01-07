Impala Platinum workers continue to down tools, want demands met

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Workers at the Impala Bafokeng Platinum mine in Rustenburg in North West have vowed not to return back to work until their demands are met. The workers were supposed to report back to work from their December holidays on Sunday night at 8PM.

However, they say they will not go back to the shaft. The workers are protesting over issues relating to workers’ pension funds and the employee share scheme.

They are also accusing the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) of failing them. Both workers and officials from NUM have gathered at Robega village, two kilometres from the mine.

Among their demands is for the mine to withdraw the suspension notices issued to some workers for allegedly taking part in a three-day underground sit-in at the mine in December.

Impala Platinum workers continue to down tools: Hasina Gori