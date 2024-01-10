Impala Bafokeng Platinum mine employees return to work

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Employees of Impala Bafokeng Platinum mine in Rustenburg, North West, have resumed work, putting an end to a stay-away that commenced over the weekend.

The stay-away was initiated following the suspension of 38 colleagues accused of coordinating a sit-in at the mine last month.

In December, over 2000 workers participated in a three-day underground sit-in, citing concerns related to employee pension funds and a shares scheme. Their protest led to the suspension of 38 individuals, prompting the workers to vow not to return to work until the suspension notices were withdrawn, and their demands were addressed.

July Radebe, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) regional spokesperson, confirmed the resolution, stating, “We are happy to say that NUM has engaged the operation, and everyone is back at work from last night shift and today day shift. 38 were suspended, and the suspensions were lifted. 3 were dismissed, and we engaged the company to reinstate the 3. And there was the issue of payments that were outstanding, and the resolution is that on the first week of February the payment will be done to the beneficiaries.”

