Education Dept condemns burning of North West school

North West Department of Education has condemned the burning of seven classrooms at Tosca Primary School near Ganyesa.

It is alleged that a group of community members closed down the entire school.

The incident occurred after the Department of Labour closed a block of three classrooms, allegedly due to their poor condition.

The Department says learners have lost five days of classroom work, and all the records of learners were burned in the fire.

Officials from the department will meet with the learners to discuss a possible solution.

Mobile classrooms will be delivered to the school.

The Department’s Spokesperson Mphata Molokwane says, “The North West Department of Education is dismayed by the burning of seven classrooms of Tosca Primary School in Tosca Village. It is further alleged that on the day of the incident around 11 a group of people entered the school premises and burnt down seven classrooms, school furniture, school files and textbooks and damaged the Grade R equipment. The Department of Education MEC Viola Motsumi condemned the incident in its strongest terms.”