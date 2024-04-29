Cadre deployment cripples North West service delivery: DA

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), John Steenhuisen, has blamed infighting within the ruling African National Congress (ANC) for the collapse of service delivery in the North West.

Steenhuisen led a march against corruption and cadre deployment in Klerksdorp.

The opposition leader highlights unemployment, shortage of water and bad roads as some of the reasons that force businesses to move from the province. He accuses the North West Provincial government of failing to intervene in the troubled municipalities.

“The provincial government is not doing anything about it, because they don’t intervene properly because they are scared of the factional battles that exist here between the provincial people and the local people. Where municipalities like this fail in DA-led provinces like the Western Cape, we intervene. We don’t let things get out of control. There are more potholes here than roads left in many of those areas. This used to be the car dealership capital of the country, people say that the licensing department can only license 12 cars a day. Businesses are moving away from here, said Steenhuisen.”

✅DA Leader John Steenhuisen leading a march through the streets of the North West to fight against corruption and cadre deployment. Where we govern, we do not tolerate corruption. A DA national government will govern in the interests of the people: https://t.co/Ltmds6YeOz… pic.twitter.com/Go8NSIoS7g — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 29, 2024

Steenhuisen leads anti-corruption march in Klerksdorp

