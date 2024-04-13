North West ANC recommends Matlosana Municipality Mayor resign

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The North West African National Congress (ANC) Provincial Executive Committee has recommended that the Executive Mayor of Matlosana Local Municipality in Klerksdorp, James Tsolela, resign from his position.

The ANC says Tsolela is accused of corruption.

In the letter written to the ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, the party in the province has recommended that the municipality’s Chief Financial Officer, Mercy Phetla, also be suspended.

Phetla allegedly approved the payment of R 2.9 million to her associate without following the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The ANC’s Provincial spokesperson Tumelo Maruping says, “We have taken a decision that Comrade James recuses himself from the responsibility that has been given by the African National Congress so that the matter can be ventilated.”

“With regard to the issue of CFO, we have a briefing that the internal processes have begun in the municipality, preliminary investigations are going on. So we will await those preliminary investigations and once the report is presented to our caucus, the ANC will then take a position in terms of advising our council or our deployees in that municipality on what step they must take going forward,” adds Maruping.