Ramaphosa optimistic ANC will win majority vote in Free State

The African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed optimism during his campaign at QwaQwa in eastern Free State ahead of 29 May general elections.

Ramaphosa told hundreds of ANC members and supporters during the party’s Siyanqoba rally that they will once again win the elections as they celebrate 30 years of democracy.

He says the first democratic elections were historic as they paved the way to change the lives of many South Africans. Ramaphosa says he is encouraged by the numbers of people who continue to support the ANC rallies and gatherings. He says these should be translated into votes.

“Our supporters turned out in their numbers and that obviously gives me a lot of confidence that in their own understanding that the ANC should continue to govern despite some of the weaknesses” – ANC Presisent, Cde Cyril Ramaphosa 📍 Phuthaditjhaba Stadium QwaQwa, Free State… pic.twitter.com/YIIIlpVxIZ — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 28, 2024

The ANC says it has focused its campaign trail as it continues to gain traction. ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says they are looking for absolute majority in the Free State to contribute to the national outcome on the national results of the general elections.

Motsiri says as the ANC they are focused on their campaign and will continue to lead the nation and fulfil its promises and mandate of better life for all.

“And we talk about service delivery, we will talk about the commitments we are making in our manifesto. We are the only party that is on the ground.”

Elections 2024 | ANC’S Siyanqoba Rally in the Free State: