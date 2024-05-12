Ramaphosa on campaign trail in Cala, Eastern Cape

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa is on a campaign trail in Cala in the Eastern Cape where residents are expected to raise concerns on issues such as the high unemployment and crime rate in the area.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and the party’s provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane are accompanying Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa is expected to visit this church, St Johns Faith Mission. This area is characterized by a number of issues arranging from lack of infrastructure, with the secretary for the church explaining that the crime is very rife.

The community would like the ANC President to look at some of the issues or some of the strategies to address the issue of crime in Cala.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is welcomed at the Saint John’s Apostolic Faith Mission in Cala, Eastern Cape to join today’s praise and worship service.#ANCInChurch#VoteANC2024 pic.twitter.com/grw6IILr67 — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 12, 2024

Meanwhile, former ANC President Thabo Mbeki is visiting the family of the late Chief Albert Luthuli in Groutville north of Durban.

Luthuli was the ANC President at the time of his death in 1967. He was the first African Nobel laureate.

Mbeki is also expected to visit KwaMashu and Umlazi today.

2024 Elections | Mbeki on a campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal