Ramaphosa concerned about informal settlements in Free State

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has raised concerns over the constant mushrooming of informal settlements across the Free State. This is after he witnessed hundreds of shacks that are erected at Botshabolo’s entrance close to the N8.

During his two-legged campaign trail in Botshabelo and Bloemfontein, Ramaphosa mentioned that the lack of housing is a concern.

“I was not pleased with what I saw. To be quite honest, the spread of informal settlement is just galloping in a way that needs to be halted. And the best way to halt it is to focus more and more on infrastructure development. That means building houses, and facilities, such as schools and clinics, to cater to those people who have already taken the self-help option into their hands. Because they need accommodation. We, therefore, need to provide for them. So, I said to them, which they liked, that there are two options now that we’re working on housing; the first one is to continue building RDP houses, which we will do, and the second one, which we want to massify, is to provide service stands.”

ANC President Cde Cyril Ramaphosa addresses in Ward 36, Lefikeng VD,

Teenage Lovers Sports Ground, Free State. #VoteANC #VoteANC2024 #LetsDoMoreTogether pic.twitter.com/ATnHM20Grp — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 26, 2024