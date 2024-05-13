ATM speaks out on alleged ANC-IEC plot to deregister them

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says the revelations that the African National Congress (ANC) and Electoral Commission (IEC) Chairperson Mosotho Moepya worked together to try to deregister the party in 2019 proves that there might be a good case.

This after the former ANC researcher in the Western Cape legislature, Advocate Winston Erasmus, submitted a written complaint to the Electoral Court.

In the complaint, Erasmus alleges that Moepya and several governing party officials plotted to have the ATM deregistered prior to the 2019 national elections.

ATM National Spokesperson, Zama Ntshona says, “We were of the view that there was a hand which was working in a manner that was not consistent with how things should be done. But to come now and find an individual who says – I was in the middle of it and I was not alone.”

PODCAST: Full interview with ATM National Spokesperson, Zama Ntshona:

Reporting by Diteboho Ntimane.