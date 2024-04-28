Mashatile pleads with communities to give ANC another opportunity

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) Deputy President, Paul Mashatile has reiterated the ANC’s plea to communities to give the party another opportunity to improve their lives. Mashatile took the party’s election campaign to the south of Johannesburg’s Sedibeng region, where he interacted with mostly elderly community members who complained of hunger, crime, water and sanitation challenges.

Mashatile says the ANC is willing to do an honest assessment of what has and has not been done in order to fix the problems communities face.

“Our biggest challenges is unemployment. In these past four months my house has been broken into three times, crime is another challenge,” says a resident.

Encouraging them to vote, Mashatile conceded that the last 30 years has had its own challenges. But it’s not true that the ANC has done nothing.

Mashatile further says he remains confident that the ANC will do well come election day.

Political parties are leaving nothing to chance in this much contested election that is less than a month away.

