‘ANC created policy that will pave way for citizens to own minerals’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament, Mikateko Mahlaule, says the party has created a policy that will assist in paving the way for South Africans to own the country’s minerals.

He was a panelist during the SABC’s Elections 360 programme held at Brits in North West last night.

Mahlaule says the policy will give ownership of the country’s mineral wealth to the people of South Africa and not private companies.

He says, “The minerals under the soil belong to the people of South Africa. Therefore, we have created a policy called MPRVA which puts government through the people to own the minerals beneath the soil.”

“At the centre of what we are trying to do is to give ownership to the people of South Africa and not private companies, that is why we brought Black Economic Empowerment and other things that follow then.”

VIDEO: Elections 360 Weekly | Nationalisation of mines: LIVE from North West:

