Voting on three ballot papers will not affect results counting: IEC

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says voting on three ballot papers in the 2024 General Elections will not slow down counting of results.
This election, voters will have three ballots to make their mark on – a national, a regional for National Assembly representation, and a provincial for provincial legislatures.
South Africans will cast their votes for the seventh administration on the 29th of May.
IEC Deputy Chief Executive for Outreach, Mawethu Mosery says while the additional ballot will not delay counting after the elections, it may slow down the choosing process due to the additional vote to cast.
PODCAST | IEC assures the public that voting on three ballot papers will not slow down election result counting process:
-Report by Taresh Harreeparshad