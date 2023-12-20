Heavy security presence at Impala Platinum Mine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There is heavy security presence at the Impala Bafokeng Platinum Mine in Rustenburg in North West, where over 2 000 mineworkers have embarked on a sit-in protest underground since Monday.

Concerned families and mineworkers, who had gathered outside the mine in support of the protest action, have broken through the closed gate. They got past security to try and access the mining areas and management.

The families are demanding answers about those who remain underground. Dozens have begun resurfacing overnight and many of them for health reasons. The over 2 000 workers are protesting over a number of issues relating to workers’ pension funds and the employee share scheme.

The mine management has warned that any worker who is participating in the protest action, could face criminal charges.

Video: Impala Bafokeng Mine Sit-in – Families worried about relatives, disappointed in management and NUM