DA concerned about attacks on non-striking eThekwini workers

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the eThekwini Municipality says it is concerned about the increasing number of attacks on non-striking municipal workers.

Earlier this week, the driver of a water tanker was stabbed at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Phoniex.

This is allegedly due to his non-participation in the strike.

The strike, which started two weeks ago, has affected the delivery of basic services such as water, electricity and waste removal.

The DA’s eThekwini Caucus Leader, Mzamo Billy says, “There are employees who have indicated that they are no longer comfortable to do the work that they are doing. There are incidents, there are allegations and this is not what should be happening in the city.”

“It is not what is expected because the protest is. Those who are involved in it are doing so knowing that it is wrong. It is compromising service delivery It is compromising the supply of water electricity. It is completely illegal to stop other employees from working in such a way that they threatened their lives.”

