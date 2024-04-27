Various political parties celebrate Freedom Day

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters have gathered at the Alexandra Stadium north of Johannesburg to listen to party leader Julius Malema reflect on 30 years of democracy on Freedom Day.

Popular artists are entertaining the crowds ahead of Malema’s address. Alexandra is one of the oldest townships in Johannesburg.

Freedom Day | EFF commemorates the day in Alexandra:

It has been the recipient of over a billion rand in government funding but residents are still lacking housing as well as adequate water and sanitation due to maladministration.

Also, the Democratic Alliance (DA) members have arrived in Greyville, Durban, to celebrate National Freedom Day.

Members wearing party regalia are singing songs in support of their current leadership both provincially and nationally.

DA leader John Steenhuisen and the party’s KwaZulu-Natal leadership are expected to address the gathering.

Steenhuisen will unveil the party’s pledge to rescue South Africans from challenges such as unemployment and crime.

Meanwhile, various political party leaders have hit the streets to celebrate the historic day and campaign for next month’s elections.

Rise Mzansi national leader Songezo Zibi says he’s on a Freedom Walk through some parts of Soweto to see the country’s landmarks.

One of the organisers of the Soweto students’ uprising Seth Mazibuko has joined Zibi.

Rise Mzansi spokesperson Mabine Seabe, “The national leader will pay his respects to the country’s fallen warriors for freedom and outline what we need to do to build a safe, prosperous, equal and united South Africa in a single generation, which the political establishment has failed to do.”

Freedom Day | Gains achieved in South Africa since democracy: Prof Lesiba Teffo