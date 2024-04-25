DA to march against gang violence in Gqeberha

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro will today march against gang violence in the northern areas of Gqeberha.

The march is in honour of three-year-old Emilio Hutchinson who was killed by a bullet while sitting inside his home during a gang shootout.

DA Federal chairperson Helen Zille will be leading the march.

Party Caucus leader in the municipality, Retief Odendaal, says crime in the area is out of control.

Odendaal says, “We have reached this stage of our lives in Nelson Mandela Bay where residents can no longer accept it. We cannot have a three-year-old child being killed in the place of safety in their home.”

“We can’t have grandmothers being killed; this is happening every day and unfortunately most people don’t blink an eye, they continue with their lives. But for the people affected by this heinous crime, life doesn’t really just go on.”

PODCAST: Interview with the DA’s Retief Odendaal: