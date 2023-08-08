Security has been beefed up at the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court ahead of the appearance of convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and 11 others.

Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, are appearing in person rather than virtually. They are charged with assisting Bester to escape from custody, tempering with a corpse, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Center in May last year, through what is believed to have been an aided escape.

Among the accused are former employees of G4S who are alleged to have assisted in the escape plot that involved a staged suicide.

Legal analyst says the state is skating on thin ice.

The video below is the full interview with the legal analyst: