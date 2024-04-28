Fishing trawler sinks off Cape Town, no fatalities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Twenty-two fishermen have been rescued when their trawler sunk off Cape Town.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says the 35 metre long line fishing trawler began taking in water about 30 nautical miles southwest of the Mother City.

Lambinon says a fellow trawler had taken the casualty vessel under tow and crew helped to pump out water.

He says two rescue crafts were launched when sea conditions were changing with high swells and strong winds.

The 22 fishermen eventually abandoned their vessel and boarded the NSRI rescue craft.

The trawler quickly sank in a short space of time.

Lambinon says one injured fisherman was hospitalised when they arrived at Table Bay Harbour, but the other fishermen were assessed and released.