Artists at MMA share their thoughts on 30 years of democracy

Artists and influencers who attended the Metro FM Music Awards (MMA) in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, have hailed the sacrifices made in the past for the attainment of democracy.

They attribute their successes to the role played by freedom fighters. They spoke about the critical role of democracy as the country celebrates 30 years of freedom which coincided with the MMA.

Some are of the view that without democracy, it would have been extremely difficult for them to succeed and enjoy the opportunities that are available today.

However, some feel there is still more to be done to improve the lives of the people.

They have emphasised the importance of voting as the country prepares for the national and provincial elections to be held next month.

“It’s very informative us to vote, 30 years ago I was unable to vote, I am going to vote this year. It has been 20 years in the industry for me, if it wasn’t the 30 years of democracy, I don’t think there would be 20 years of Dales.

“So, like now since we are celebrating freedom for someone who is LGBTQI, it’s also freedom I am so excited to be celebrating 30 years of freedom at the metros tonight.”

“Freedom is everything. For the mere fact that the Metro FM Awards are held on Freedom Day is symbolic, 30 years ago we couldn’t gather like this.”

Meanwhile, South Africa’s partners regionally and internationally have expressed well wishes as the country marked 30 years since the democratic dispensation yesterday.

The day was also used to call on all South Africans to honour our past, celebrate achievements and build a common future.

One of the key pillars in the fight against apartheid was international solidarity.