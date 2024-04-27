Metro FM Awards expected to inject over R100 mln into Mbombela

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Metro FM Awards are expected to inject over R100 million into Mbombela’s economy. Hotels, guesthouses and lodges are fully booked in the city.

The popular awards show is back in Mpumalanga province for the second year in a row. The event will be held at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday night.

Park and Ride Information for tonight at the 2024 METRO FM Music Awards #MMA24 #BlackToTheFuture pic.twitter.com/eGd80pl34Z — METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) April 27, 2024

Nada Wotshela, the SABC Group Executive for Radio says, “Tonight our viewers and listeners can only expect the best of South African entertainment. We have a lot in store for them. The event is really growing; we have more sponsors, we sold more tickets. Our theme ‘black to the future’ has been embraced.”

The tourism sector in the City is expecting huge economic spin-offs.

“We are quite excited. I think in monetary value they will make over R100 million this weekend. Most of our accommodation are full, most of our restaurants have seen people coming in. This event has really helped us, it has extended the festive season because we have been struggling with domestic tourism number,” explains Oupa Pilane a business owner.

The awards will be broadcast live on SABC 1.