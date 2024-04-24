Mpumalanga traffic cop dies after being hit by a truck

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Mpumalanga traffic officer has died after being hit by a truck on the N2 toll Road between Mkhondo and Pongola.

The Department of Community Safety says 52-year-old Henry Ngwamba was based in the Piet Retief unit.

Ngwamba was busy with routine traffic law enforcement duties when the truck hit him.

He was certified dead at the scene.

Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi says, “There was a truck that had a mechanical breakdown. As they were responding to that, his colleague was controlling traffic on the other side and it was going uphill while he was standing on the other side of the road controlling traffic that was coming from the opposite direction.”

“Then as [they] were trying to do that, there was an articulated truck that was going downhill that struck him. The police are investigating a case of culpable homicide,” adds Mmusi.