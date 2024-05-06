Alleged bogus lawyer, co-accused in court for bail application

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An alleged bogus lawyer and four co-accused are set to appear in the Nelspruit Regional Court in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, for a bail application hearing.

The accused, Tsepo Mahlaku, and his company TC Mahlaku Attorneys, along with four others, are facing charges of fraud and impersonating an attorney. They are accused of defrauding 15 families of their estates’ money, totaling R15 million.

According to Hawks provincial spokesperson Dineo Sekgotodi, the arrest came after complaints were filed by the victims.

“The arrest followed an investigation into allegations of fraud reported by complainants who came to our office. They complained that they made claims at the Master of the High Court, but payments were never made. During our investigations, we also established that the lawyer is a bogus lawyer and his documents are not legitimate.”

Cutting Edge | Bogus Lawyer exposed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>