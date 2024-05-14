Bail application postponed for suspect in murder of police captain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The KaBokweni Magistrates Court in Mpumalanga has postponed the bail application of Blessing Fakude, a suspect implicated in the murder of a police captain.

Fakude surrendered himself to authorities following the fatal shooting of Captain Sibusiso Mthombothi in KaNyamazane, located outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

The incident occurred at a car wash earlier this year.

The accused faces multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Three additional suspects, facing similar charges, have been remanded in custody.

Law enforcement officials have recovered the firearm believed to have been used in the killing of Captain Mthombothi.

Fakude’s bail application will resume at his next court appearance scheduled for next week Monday.