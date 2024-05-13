Mpumalanga police investigating multiple incidents of murder

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A 41-year old man arrested for the alleged murder of a police captain in KaNyamazane outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga is expected to appear in court today.

He allegedly shot and killed Captain Sibusiso Mthombothi earlier this year.

The accused will appear before the magistrate at KaBokweni and is facing charges that include murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi says the firearm believed to have been used during the murder has been recovered.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested two men who allegedly shot dead an off-duty police officer in Delmas.

Sekgotodi says the accused also wounded another passenger who was in the vehicle.

She says the injured passenger was rushed to hospital.

The accused, who also robbed the officer of his service firearm and some cash, are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

This comes at a time when Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for people who killed a 57-year-old man in Ackerville, Vosman in eMalahleni. The deceased, Michael Mabena, was allegedly stabbed to death at his house.

It is alleged that the suspects stormed the victim’s house and robbed him of his vehicle and home appliances.

Police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli says the body of the victim was found with multiple stab wounds in his bedroom.

Mdhluli called on members of the public with information to assist the police with their investigation.

