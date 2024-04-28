Five killed in a Mpumalanga crash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Five people have been killed in a motor vehicle crash on the N4 toll road in Wonderfontein near Belfast, Mpumalanga, on Saturday night.

A sedan collided with a light delivery vehicle head on, killing four occupants. The four died on the scene, while three people sustained injuries.

Community Safety, Security And Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi says the fifth person died later in hospital.

He urges road users to obey the rules of the road.

“Motorists are once again urged to be cautious and obey the rules particularly as they will be driving back after the Metro Music awards which were held in Mbombela. This follows the crash that claimed the lives of five people at Wonderfontein near Belfast. Four of the deceased perished at the scene, while the fifth passed on this [Sunday] morning while receiving treatment at the hospital.”