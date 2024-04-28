Kabza De Small and Mthunzi scoop four Metro FM Music Awards

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi scooped four awards at the 18th Metro FM Music Awards, in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Saturday night. The awards included best Produced Album, best Collaboration, best Amapiano, and Song of the Year.

Oskido and Boom Shaka were awarded lifetime achievement awards.

Metro Fm Presenter, Thami Ngubeni explains, “For the mere fact that the Metro FM Music Awards are being held on Freedoms Day is in it self symbolic. 30 years ago we couldn’t gather like this, the opportunities that young people have in music, in business, these opportunities were not available to us 30 years ago. Today we celebrate the stride that we have made.”

Musician, Da Les emphasized the importance of voting.

“It very important for us to vote. I remember 30 years ago I wasn’t able to vote. But I am going to vote this year, its 20 years in the industry for me and if it wasn’t for 30 years of democracy they wouldn’t be the years of Da Les. I am very grateful.”

The awards show started with a bang. And the excitement palpable. The show had 19 categories. Including Kwaito, African Pop, Dance and Amapiano among others.

And Artist of the Year – went to Lwah Ndlunkulu.

“I want to thank to God and Big Zulu, Leroy and my fans I really appreciate your guys.”

Makhadzi scooped the award for Best Female artist.

“I’m speechless because you’ll never be ready for these things because it’s a competition. All I can say is for all the females I was competing with.”

Global super start, Tyla was awarded the International ICON Award. And there was a musical tribute to the late Zahara.

Metro FM Music Awards | Kabza De Small wins big at Metros: