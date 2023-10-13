INFOGRAPHIC | Nine accused in Bester saga to appear in February 2024

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The nine accused in the Thabo Bester escape saga are now facing 34 charges. This was after the state added more charges to the initial charge sheet containing 16 charges.

The matter has been transferred to the Free State High court for pre-trial on the 21st of February 2024.

Dr Nandipha who was accused number four since her arrest will now be accused number one.

Three of the 12 defendants in the Thabo Bester escape case have had their charges dropped by the state. Moeketsi Ramolula, Thabang Mier, and Natassja Jansen have all been set free.

Copy of BESTER by SABC Digital News