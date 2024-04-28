IFP’s Hlabisa laments corruption

Reading Time: < 1 minute

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa says people have lost confidence in government because it appears to be losing the fight against corruption, unemployment and crime.

He was speaking at the party’s election campaign rally in eFolweni, south of Durban.

“Today we pause to take stock of the progress our country has made over the period of 30 years. Indeed, progress has been made but at a greater scale our country is going back down the drain, the rate of unemployment is amazing and the rate of crime has devastated of our communities. Load shedding has destroyed our economy, corruption has robbed of our people of benefits that should have benefited them. Billions that disappeared in the hands of the corrupt government.”